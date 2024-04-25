Rex & Lav Pod: With Rory on the verge of rejoining Tour board, will it make a difference?
It's already been a newsy week in the golf world.
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the two newsiest bits: that Rory McIlroy is reportedly set to rejoin the Tour policy board, pending a vote, and the Tour unveiled its Player Equity Program that will dole out more than $900 million.
Plus, they weigh in on whether a successful international event like LIV Adelaide can work on Tour someday.
0:00: THE NITTY-GRITTY: Breaking down the details of the Player Equity Program, with a reported range of payouts to the top players and the rank-and file.
04:00: MO' MONEY, MO' PROBLEMS: Why should fans even care about multimillionaires getting even richer?
8:00: ALL THAT, FOR THIS? Does this program go far enough to appease players who remained loyal to the Tour?
13:00: BACK AGAIN: Rory is set to rejoin the Tour policy board – and it's not sitting well with everyone.
18:30: DIVING DEEPER: Why would Rory and the Tour make the move now, and will it even make a difference in the negotiations with the PIF?
25:00: WHAT'S YOUR FANCY?: Are we more interested in watching Zurich or LIV Adelaide? It could be late nights for Lav.
28:30: GOOD IN THEORY, BUT IN REALITY ...: A successful event like Adelaide shows the complications of having more international events on Tour.
34:00: JUST DO IT ALREADY!: Rex tries to muster the courage for a seafood boil.