How will the rest of the Boston Celtics – Indiana Pacers East finals series go with no Tyrese Halliburton?

How will the rest of the Boston Celtics – Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference finals series go with no Tyrese Halliburton? When the Pacers had Halli on the court, it actually looked like Indiana had a slim if real path to winning the series. But after he appeared to re-injure the same left hamstring that kept him out for much of the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season in Game 2, doubts began to creep in as to whether the Pacers could pull off an upset.

Even as well as Indiana played in Game 3 of the series sans Halliburton, one would be hard-pressed to find an Indy believer in these Eastern Conference finals games still left to be played with no Halli.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discussed this development from the Celtics shootaround on Saturday. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire