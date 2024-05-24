Will the Boston Celtics be ready for Game 3 with Tyrese Halliburton out for the Pacers?

Whether or not it was motivated by his being left off all three 2024 All-NBA teams or not, it was not just the fans who noticed star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown‘s tour de force against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series at TD Garden this past Thursday (May 23) night.

Teammate Jrue Holiday had plenty to say about Brown’s big night postgame. “He has it going,” said Holiday. “You all see what I see. (He’s) a great player, a great leader, but wants to win and takes things into his own hands. I’m glad to have him on my side.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, broke down what they saw from both teams postgame and what it means for Game 3. Check it out in the clip below!

