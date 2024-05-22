Republic of Ireland have 'sleep strategy' for skipper McCabe

[Inpho]

Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson has explained that she and her backroom team will have to use sleep strategies to counteract jetlag for captain Katie McCabe ahead of the forthcoming Euro 2025 qualifier double-header against Sweden.

The Irish captain has been named in the Arsenal squad which has travelled to Australia for an end-of-season friendly in Melbourne on Friday, one week before the first of the two encounters with the Swedes on 31 May.

The teams will meet again in Stockholm four days later.

"We knew this trip [McCabe travelling to Australia] was coming, so we've been planning and there's been a lot of communication with the club around recovery and sleep strategies for when she returns," said Gleeson.

"We've planned for it. We've all spoken about the timing of it before. She's there now but she'll be back and joining us in the camp," she added.

"She'll come in a little bit later. We'll allow her to have rest post the flight. She flies back into London Sunday so probably won't join us until Tuesday.

"We’ve a very detailed recovery and sleep strategy. We’ve brought in sleep experts and worked with Arsenal on that. It was very detailed. We’ve been planning for it for a long time. We’ll prioritise sleep and rest off the flight."

Fahey and Payne ruled out by injury

Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne are recovering from Achilles injuries [Inpho]

The Republic of Ireland will be without Liverpool midfielder Niamh Fahey and Everton player Heather Payne for the upcoming game against the Swedes.

Both players are unavailable because of Achilles injuries.

Chloe Mustaki, Tara O'Hanlon and Jamie Finn are absent as they continue their recovery from long-term injuries while midfielder Sinead Farrelly recently retired from international football after a year as part of the squad.

There is a first call-up however for Women's Under-19 midfielder Eva Mangan, who has impressed for Cork City this season in the Women's Premier Division.

The Republic will host Sweden in their Group A3 encounter at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 31 May and then travel for the return game between the sides on Tuesday 4 June.

That will be the 10th meeting overall at senior women's level between the countries.

Having been handed an exceptionally tough group, the Irish team lost 1-0 away to France in their opening group fixture on 5 April and were then beaten 2-0 by England in Dublin four days later.

Gleeson's side will gather at the FAI National Training Centre to begin their preparations for the two matches on 27 May.

Republic of Ireland squad: Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege)