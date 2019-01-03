Reports: Two Grizzlies spar, need to be restrained after loss

Memphis Grizzlies players Omri Casspi and Garrett Temple had to be separated during a postgame meeting that turned physical following Wednesday night's loss to the Detroit Pistons, The Athletic and ESPN reported.

Memphis coach Bernie Bickerstaff called a closed-door locker-room meeting with players and coaches following the Grizzlies' third straight loss, during which Casspi and Temple had a physical altercation, according to the reports.

The Athletic reported that Casspi took umbrage with criticism that the bench unit wasn't playing with enthusiasm, leading to words being exchanged with Temple and a brief altercation.

"A conversation that needed to be had that will stay between those of us that were in that locker room,'' is all that Bickerstaff said about the session.

The loss was the 10th for Memphis (18-19) in its past 13 games.

Temple scored seven points on 2-of-8 shooting against the Pistons while Casspi went scoreless in just 5 minutes played. Temple led the team in minutes played with 37.

Mike Conley (19.9 points per game) went scoreless in a start for the first time since December 2015.

The Grizzlies return to action Friday at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

--Field Level Media