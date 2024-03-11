Reports: Gus Edwards to join Jim Harbaugh, Chargers with Austin Ekeler's expected exit

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 28: Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens runs out of the tunnel prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

With Austin Ekeler in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers appear to have their new lead running back.

Former Ravens running back Gus Edwards agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chargers on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It's a move the reunites Edwards with ex-Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Roman joined the Chargers this offseason under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. The move also means that Edwards is playing for the brother of his former head coach with the Ravens, John Harbaugh.

Edwards, 29, has played his entire five-season NFL career with the Ravens. In 2023, he led Ravens running backs with 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry. He added 12 catches for 180 yards.