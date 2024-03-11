Commanders reportedly agree to sign former Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

The Washington Commanders have agreed to sign former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The deal is for two years and up to $11.43 million, per the report. For Ekeler, the deal ends a productive seven-year tenure in Los Angeles that saw him average 1,177 yards from scrimmage per season while tallying 69 total touchdowns.

Ekeler joins a Commanders backfield that reportedly lost veteran Antonio Gibson in free agency to the New England Patriots earlier Monday. He'll presumably split carries with rising third-year pro Brian Robinson Jr., who overtook Gibson as Washington's No. 1 running back option in 2023 while tallying 1,101 yards from scrimmage.

Ekeler, 28, averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry last season but remained productive while posting 1,064 yards from scrimmage in 14 games. He's lost a step but won't be counted on as a workhorse in Washington. He and Robinson project to provide a potent 1-2 punch out of the backfield as threats in the run and pass game.

Austin Ekeler is reportedly joining the Commanders. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The biggest question in Washington remains: who will deliver the ball to Ekeler and Robinson? The Commanders are expected to move on from third-year quarterback Sam Howell after he led the NFL in both interceptions thrown (23) and sacks taken (65) in 2023. Washington has the No. 2 pick in a draft with premium quarterback prospects featuring USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

The Chargers made their move to replace Ekeler prior to his deal with Washington was reported. Los Angeles reportedly reached terms with former Ravens running back Gus Edwards earlier Monday, reuniting him with ex-Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who took the same position under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles.