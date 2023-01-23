Reports: Cardinals to interview Brian Flores for coaching job Monday, DeMeco Ryans cancels

The Cardinals are expected to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Monday for their vacant head coaching position, according to a report from SI’s Albert Breer.

Flores, who spent this past season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Steelers, went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. He had two straight winning seasons to end his tenure there but never advanced Miami to the playoffs and was fired following the 2021 season.

Flores, 41, has history with the new Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort, having served together with him in the Patriots’ organization from 2008-2018. Flores coached special teams, safeties and linebackers during his time in New England. Flores also spent four seasons in the Patriots’ front office from 2004-07 as a scouting assistant and pro scout.

Following his firing in Miami, Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the Texans, Broncos and unidentified individuals, alleging racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers.

He is one of at least eight known candidates the Cardinals have either requested permission to interview or already have interviewed after team Owner Michael Bidwill announced the firing of coach Kliff Kingsbury a day after Arizona completed its 2022 season with a 4-13 record.

The Cardinals reportedly already have had interviews for the job with former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Vance Joseph, who has spent the past four seasons as Arizona’s defensive coordinator. The team also was expected to meet with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn during a virtual interview this weekend.

The Cardinals have asked and received permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton and DeMeco Ryans, the defensive coordinator of the 49ers. Ryans reportedly was expected to meet with the Cardinals and Colts this weekend, but cancelled both interviews, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

It wasn’t known whether Ryans completely cancelled the interviews or simply postponed or rescheduled them, as the 49ers will be preparing the meet the Eagles next weekend in the NFC Championship Game.

