Report: Wisconsin basketball pursuing a dynamic transfer guard

Wisconsin basketball is among the schools that have reached out to University of Illinois — Chicago transfer guard Toby Okani, according to report from On3’s Joe Tipton.

Okani recently entered the portal with four years of college experience, two at Duquesne and the last two with UIC. He is coming off a career year in 2023-24, during which he had per-game averages of 11.1 points 6.8, rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.

IT’S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY’s NCAA tournament bracket contest for a chance at $1 million prize.

The 6-foot, 7-inch guard as also reportedly heard from Xavier, Clemson, UCLA, Arkansas, Florida State, BYU, Arizona State, California, St. Bonaventure, Hofstra, Murray State, Utah State, George Washington, George Mason and Richmond.

UIC grad transfer Toby Okani (@t_boogi1) has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, source tells @On3sports: Xavier

Clemson

UCLA

Arkansas

Florida State

BYU

Arizona State

California

St. Bonaventure

Hofstra

Murray State

Utah State

Wisconsin

George… https://t.co/eVB5xpQJdo — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 20, 2024

The dynamic defender and versatile offensive player would be an exciting addition to a Wisconsin roster that returns a ton of talent entering 2024-25.

The unfortunate circumstance here is the timing. Wisconsin is set to play James Madison in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night and the college basketball world requires coaches and assistants to be recruiting after the transfer window opened on Monday.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire