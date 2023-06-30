Report: Warriors expected to give Draymond long-term contract

ESPN and Andscape NBA insider Marc Spears provided some insight into the big question mark that hovers over Draymond Green's future.

"After his last game, I talked to him and he said, 'I've been here 11 years, you don't just change that. I'd love to be back,'" Spears said Friday on ESPN's "NBA Today." "He's also called Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] his brothers.

"He also said it was a business and he wants a long-term deal. Expect the Warriors to give it to him."

.@MarcJSpears says we can expect the Warriors to give Draymond Green a long-term deal 👀 pic.twitter.com/bTmHDDDIpV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 30, 2023

Green became an unrestricted free agent after declining his $27.6 million player option with the Warriors for the 2023-24 season. He will hit the open market for the first time in his career once the negotiation window officially opens Friday at 3 p.m. PT.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dipping his toes in unfamiliar waters, Green has many suitors vying for his services. Reports have circulated about his hometown Detroit Pistons being interested in the four-time champion, along with the Sacramento Kings and many others.

Green and the Warriors have been working on a number that pleases both sides and on Sunday, they reportedly came closer to landing a deal.

NBA insider Marc Stein wrote that he hears "nothing but strong confidence" about an agreement on a multi-year contract to keep Green in the Bay, where he's played his entire NBA career.

Jason Dumas reported on June 19 that Green was looking for a three-year deal to match Curry's current contract, and a few days later, Green seemingly hinted on his Instagram story that he expects a deal close to $100 million.

Advertisement

Whatever happens, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to teammates Curry and Thompson as Green said he is keeping the Splash Bros in the loop of all his free agency updates.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast