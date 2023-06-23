Report: Warriors agree to trade PBJ to Wizards; acquire No. 57 pick

The Warriors and Washington Wizards reportedly are expanding the blockbuster Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday night, citing sources, that the Warriors are including 2022 first-round draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the deal, along with Poole, Ryan Rollins and two future second-round draft picks.

Additionally, in a separate trade between the two teams, Golden State acquired the No. 57 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft from Washington for cash considerations and selected Indiana big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Warriors are trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Wizards as part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Sources: The Warriors are acquiring the No. 57 pick from Washington and taking Trayce Jackson-Davis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Warriors acquire draft rght to Trayce Jackson-Davis: pic.twitter.com/Qk5DMyLSPS — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 23, 2023

Trading Baldwin and Rollins means only Gui Santos remains from the Warriors' 2022 draft class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Baldwin showed potential during his brief time with the Warriors, but he wasn't able to crack the rotation on a consistent basis. He appeared in 31 games, averaging 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per contest.

Jackson-Davis, standing at 7-foot-1, was projected as a late first-round pick, but still was available at No. 57.

Here's what NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson wrote about Jackson-Davis this week:

"Like Kevon Looney, Jackson-Davis should be able to execute offensively on a team where he’s surrounded by shooters. At 6-foot-8, he’s a lob threat, but not only a lob threat. Jackson-Davis handed out 4.0 assists per game as a senior and has displayed different ways of being a playmaker. He’s 23 years old, giving him the kind of seasoning where Jackson-Davis shouldn’t need years to understand responsibilities under Kerr.

Advertisement

"Jackson-Davis has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, is regarded as a top athlete and swatted away 2.9 shots per game this past season. He isn’t going to stretch the floor, though he doesn’t look like a prospect that will clog the flow in the paint. The big, yet undersized center, asserts himself with an edge and could be a strong complement to Kevon Looney and the Warriors’ thin frontcourt."

RELATED: NBA draft grades: How Podziemski fits Warriors

The Warriors needed size on the roster behind Looney and they got it in Jackson-Davis.

Time will tell if the swap works out for the Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast