Report: Vrabel considered Patriots' ‘home run choice' if Belichick departs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are having their worst season since 2000, which was Bill Belichick's first as the team's head coach.

The Patriots started out 2-7 that year and finished 5-11. It was their last season with a losing record until 2020 when Cam Newton replaced Tom Brady as the starting quarterback. Based on how the 2023 campaign is unfolding -- a 2-6 record entering Sunday -- it looks like the team is going to finish with a losing record for the third time in the last four years.

Belichick's future with the franchise has been the subject of fierce debate for several weeks, and that conversation will only get louder if the Patriots continue to lose games.

While an in-season head coaching change seems unlikely, the offseason could potentially produce some fireworks. If team owner Robert Kraft decides the Belichick era should end, who would be his top candidate to replace the legendary coach? It appears Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is on Kraft's radar.

🔊 Patriots Talk: How do the Patriots play the course for 2024 at head coach and quarterback? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"Two sources close to the Patriots have independently said the same thing: They believe Vrabel, currently the Titans’ coach, is the Krafts’ 'home run' choice to succeed Belichick," The Boston Globe's Ben Volin wrote Friday.

Volin also wrote: "Just because Vrabel is the home run choice doesn’t mean it will happen. Vrabel is under contract with the Titans, and the Patriots would have to trade for him, likely at least one first-round pick. The Patriots are a team that needs to use its first-rounder next year, especially if they are in range for a top quarterback."

Vrabel, who was a Patriots linebacker from 2001 through 2008, was recently inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. He enjoyed a remarkable career in New England that included three Super Bowl titles. The Titans gave him his first head coach job in 2018 and he's done a good job making them competitive. Tennessee has made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons under Vrabel, but they own a lackluster 3-5 record this season.

Vrabel would be an interesting replacement for Belichick, but he's also a defensive-minded coach, and you could argue the Patriots would be better suited with an offensive mind at head coach. Developing the starting quarterback is extremely important in today's NFL. If the Patriots select a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they need to do everything possible to set up that player for success, including a strong coaching staff.

Whether it's Belichick, Vrabel, Jerod Mayo or someone else, it'll be fascinating to watch how the Patriots handle the head coach position over the next several months.