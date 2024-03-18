Report: Vikings to have private workout with J.J. McCarthy next week

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said on Monday that the team has a "preferred scenario" in mind for the draft after last week's trade to acquire a second first-round pick and it would not come as a surprise if we were to learn that scenario involves a quarterback.

The team is set to get a close look at one possible addition at the position next week. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team will be watching J.J. McCarthy work out a couple of times.

Quarterbacks coaches Josh McCown and Grant Udinski are set to be at Michigan's Pro Day on March 22 and Breer reports that Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell are set to travel to Ann Arbor for a private workout with the Wolverines standout.

Consensus wisdom has Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye ranked as the top three quarterbacks in this year's draft and they are seen as good bets to go with the first three picks. McCarthy is a popular choice at No. 4 and the Vikings could have designs on using their two picks to get high enough to make sure J.J. is throwing passes to a different J.J. during his rookie season.