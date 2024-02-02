Report: Titans request interview with Browns OL coach Bill Callahan

The Titans have requested permission to interview Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Because it's a lateral move, the Browns can deny the request.

However, Callahan is the father of new Titans head coach Brian Callahan, so per Cabot, he is expected to join his son in Tennessee.

Bill Callahan, 67, is one of the best offensive line coaches in the league.

He began his NFL career as the offensive line coach of the Eagles in 1995, and he also has coached with the Raiders, Jets, Cowboys and Commanders.

Callahan was head coach of the Raiders (2002-03) and at the University of Nebraska (2004-07).