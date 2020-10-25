Report: Titans to be fined at least $300K for COVID-19 protocol violations

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly facing a six-figure fine from the league for COVID-19 protocol violations after the team experienced the first outbreak of the 2020 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Tennessee is expected to pay $300,000 or $350,000 for their infractions that were discovered during the league’s investigation into the Titans’ situation.

Those violations include the “failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks, as well as insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility,” per the report.

However, the report also states that no individual in the Titans organization will face punishment, and the team will avoid some of the more harsh punishments possible, like a game forfeit or loss of draft picks.

Rapoport and Pelissero also note that the Titans were fully cooperative in the NFL’s review and that the team has improved its facility in order to better safeguard against the virus following the outbreak.