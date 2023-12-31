Report: Texas A&M football team set to hire Wesley McGriff from Auburn as co-defensive backs coach

With so many versatile playmakers in college football, and especially the SEC, having dependable defensive backs is key to having a great team.

The Texas A&M football program now reportedly has two coaches to lead their speediest defenders. Mike Elko is set to hire Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff to join his staff, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.

McGriff will work alongside Ishmael Aristide, who was hired earlier this month to coach cornerbacks. Aristide followed Elko from Durham after coaching on his Duke staff for one season.

As Liucci pointed out on X, McGriff comes to College Station with more than just SEC coaching experience, he is also a talented recruiter who has developed elite prospects into dependable NFL players.

Love the addition of Wesley McGriff to this A&M staff as @CoachMikeElko adds an SEC veteran who has fought – and won – some big recruiting battles while also developing plenty of NFL talent. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) December 31, 2023

McGriff had three separate stints with the Tigers in 2016, 2019 to 2020 and in 2022. He served as the secondary coach at Lousiville in 2021. McGriff also has previous experience at Florida and Ole Miss.

