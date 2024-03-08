Report: Teams calling Pats about potential Mac Jones trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Mac Jones era in New England could be coming to an end in the near future.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots "appear open to trading" their 2021 first-round quarterback this offseason. Teams across the league have reportedly been calling New England to inquire about Jones.

The #Patriots appear open to trading QB Mac Jones and teams have been calling them and doing work on the former starter, sources say. With a new coaching staff, a fresh start may make sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/UQtUoKZT8m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

The news of Jones' likely departure doesn't come as a surprise. The 25-year-old is coming off a dismal 2023 campaign during which he was benched in favor of backup QB Bailey Zappe. It marked his second consecutive disappointing season after a promising rookie year.

Rapoport and his NFL Media colleagues Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported last month that Jones "most likely" will have a new team for 2024. A recent report from the Boston Herald revealed that league executives believe Jones' trade value is a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick.

A parting of ways seems to be the best possible solution for both Jones and the Patriots. Jones could use a fresh start after two tumultuous years, and the team needs a QB who can inspire hope after missing the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

New England could find its next franchise QB with the third overall pick in next month's NFL Draft. While there's a valid argument for trading down and/or improving other positions, it'll be difficult to pass on top QB draft prospects Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels if they're available at No. 3.

Jones was selected out of Alabama with the 15th overall pick in 2021. After leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a postseason berth as a rookie, he posted an 8-17 record as a starter over his next two seasons.