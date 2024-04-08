Antonio Brown says Steelers are adding S Justin Simmons

Take this information for what it’s worth but former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown says a deal will be done soon to bring safety Justin Simmons to Pittsburgh. Keep in mind, that Brown did first have the news that the Texans were trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and also predicting the Steelers signing Russell Wilson.

Simmons is 30 years old and a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro four times. He’s remained in the conversation for one of the top safeties in the AFC.

SOURCE: BREAKING NEWS #CTESPN Justin Simmons is leaning towards signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers Deal should be done soon 🎬 pic.twitter.com/DLhKBUfHir — CTESPNNetwork (@CtespnN) April 8, 2024

Simmons had a career-high 97 tackles in 2018 and a career-high six interceptions in 2022. The Steelers signed free agent DeShon Elliott this offseason but Simmons is certainly an upgrade. Simmons and Minkah Fitzpatrick would instantly form one of the most talented safety tandems in the NFL.

