Report: Saints spent ‘extensive time’ with SMU draft prospect Jordan Miller

Here’s a name to file away for draft day: Jordan Miller. Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reports that the New Orleans Saints were one of two teams to spend “extensive time” interviewing the defensive tackle after SMU’s pro day for 2024 NFL draft prospects on Wednesday. The other team, Pauline adds, was a division rival — the Carolina Panthers.

Snubbed by the NFL Scouting Combine after an impressive week of practices at the Shrine Bowl, Miller weighed in at 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds and hit above-average marks in all of his athletic testing drills.

Miller transferred to SMU from Miami as a graduate student in 2023; he never played more than 300 snaps in a single season with the Hurricanes before stepping into a bigger role with the Mustangs, logging 451 reps last season. Miller produced a career-high 26 tackles (12 solo) in 2023, along with 4 tackles for loss, half a sack, and a pass breakup. His work in the middle of SMU’s defensive line helped the Mustangs limit opposing offenses to just 3.4 yards per carry on the way to an 11-3 finish.

He’s seen as a late-round prospect in the 2024 draft, and meetings at pro days in March like this one can pay off later when the Saints are competing with other teams in recruiting undrafted free agents. Like most teams, they also give scouts and position coaches the opportunity to stump for a prospect in the draft’s final rounds, too, and Miller making a good impression here could sway someone to stand on a table for him on the last Saturday in April.

