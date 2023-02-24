Report: Russell Wilson tried to get Pete Carroll, John Schneider fired before he was traded

Shortly before he was traded to Denver, Russell Wilson lost a power struggle in Seattle.

That’s the word from TheAthletic.com, which reports today that Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider in February of 2022.

Weeks after that, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos. Carroll and Schneider remain in their jobs a year later.

The report also says that Wilson wanted the Seahawks to hire Sean Payton as their head coach if they fired Carroll. Payton is now the coach of the Broncos, so Wilson got his wish a year later.

The report cites unnamed sources, and Wilson’s camp denies it. A lawyer for Wilson wrote a letter to TheAthletic.com that called the story of Wilson trying to get Carroll and Schneider fired “entirely fabricated.”

On the record, the Seahawks have not commented on the report.

