Report: Rookie Drew Ogletree will miss the season with a torn ACL

Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree injured his knee in Wednesday’s practice, and coach Frank Reich expressed pessimism about the extent of the injury afterward. An MRI confirmed the bad news.

Ogletree tore an anterior cruciate ligament, ending his season, NFL Media reports.

“We’ll wait and see what the docs say,” Reich said. “It didn’t look good. Tough, tough guy, though. Just going up to him, he’s wanting to get himself off the sideline so the team can play. That’s a guy we want. We’re hoping for the best, but it looked like a pretty significant knee injury.”

The Colts selected Ogletree in the sixth round out of Youngstown State, and he made one catch for 5 yards in the preseason opener.

Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and third-rounder Jelani Woods are atop the depth chart at the position in Indianapolis.

