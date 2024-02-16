Report: Rockets showing exploratory interest in signing Nerlens Noel

Free agent center Nerlens Noel has drawn exploratory interest from the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Charlotte Hornets, according to Friday’s report by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The Rockets traded for veteran center Steven Adams prior to the NBA’s Feb. 8 in-season deadline, but he won’t be available until next season due to an injury. Houston also considered moves for big-man depth among players that available to play this season, but ultimately they weren’t able to come to terms on trade compensation.

Thus, a free agent signing — which wouldn’t need asset compensation — could be more palatable to general manager Rafael Stone.

Noel, a 10-year NBA veteran, has averaged 7.1 points (54.6% FG), 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 22.0 minutes per game over his career. The 6-foot-10 big man is now 29 years old.

If he is ultimately signed by the Rockets (24-30), Noel would join Jeff Green and Jock Landale as backup options for head coach Ime Udoka behind incumbent starter Alperen Sengun.

Story: Reporting on trade talks between the 76ers and Bulls for Andre Drummond that fell through, buyout market updates, how Thaddeus Young and Danilo Gallinari made their decisions to join the Suns and Bucks, and a Nerlens Noel update on @hoopshype. https://t.co/RTz30st1GR — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire