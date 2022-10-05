Report: Robert Kraft disagreed with Patriots starting Brian Hoyer against Packers

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “all in” on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. In fact, he believes in the 23-year-old signal-caller so much that he reportedly thought he should have started in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers over Brian Hoyer.

During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons noted the owner’s burgeoning belief in the fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky.

“One thing I heard, as you know, I have some Pats birdies,” said Simmons. “Kraft loves Zappe, and Kraft thought he should have started this week over Hoyer. He’s like all in on Zappe.”

There has been a lot of love for Zappe this week, following the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers. The rookie stepped in for an injured Hoyer and helped keep the team afloat by going 10-of-15 throwing for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Few expected the Patriots to even compete, much less have a chance at actually winning at Lambeau Field. And yet, that opportunity manifested itself with the team’s No. 3 quarterback under center.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kraft gets his wish in Week 5, if Hoyer is healthy enough to play.

List

Twitter had strong reactions to Patriots' loss to Packers

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire