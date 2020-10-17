Report: Patriots place Sony Michel, two others on COVID-19/reserve list

Report: Three more Pats headed to COVID-19/reserve list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
And then there were ... eight.
The New England Patriots are placing three more players -- running back Sony Michel, offensive guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers -- on their COVID-19/reserve list, ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday.
Quarterback Cam Newton was the first Patriots player to hit the COVID-19/reserve list prior to New England's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive tackle Bill Murray and cornerback Stephon Gilmore joined Newton on the list the following week and defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday, forcing the Patriots to reschedule their game against the Denver Broncos from Week 5 to Week 6.
Newton and Gilmore re-joined the team this week and the Patriots reportedly re-opened their facility Saturday morning despite center James Ferentz being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday.
With three more players reportedly impacted by the virus, it's worth wondering whether Sunday's Patriots-Broncos game will be called off, especially after Denver's running backs coach tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Saturday afternoon, however, the game is still set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.