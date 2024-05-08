Report: Patriots interviewing former Carolina Panthers executive

The New England Patriots are holding an interview with former Carolina Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Suleiman has an extensive football background. He most recently was the Panthers VP of football administration from 2020-2023. He served in football administration roles for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams as well.

His football background dates all the way back to 1998, when he was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ manager of contract information.

The Patriots’ organization has been busy this week. They most recently interviewed Philadelphia Eagles executive Brandon Hunt on Tuesday.

The Patriots have been adding to their staff over the course of the offseason, as a new regime takes shape. It will be interesting to see what comes of these interviews.

