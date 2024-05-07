Patriots schedule first known external interview for de facto GM job

The New England Patriots have reportedly scheduled an interview with Philadelphia Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt for their lead personnel job, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

An official title hasn’t been placed on the job, but the candidate chosen is expected to serve as the de facto general manager for the Patriots organization.

Hunt worked his way up as a front office intern and pro scout coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers before eventually landing the front office executive job in Philly. He is the first known outside candidate to be interviewed for the job in New England.

Multiple candidates declined the Patriots’ requests for interviews, including Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, former Arizona Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray.

There is still belief that Patriots director of scouting and current de facto general manager Eliot Wolf will ultimately win the job, which is why so many other candidates have denied interview requests.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire