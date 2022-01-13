Report: Patriots DC Jerod Mayo to become top candidate for Texans coaching job

The Houston Texans went with a 65-year-old rookie coach a year ago. Why not go with a 35-year-old rookie coach?

According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, one NFL assistant who is expected to become a top candidate in the Texans’ coaching search is New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. The former Super Bowl champion has spent the last three seasons as the team’s inside linebackers coach, a role that was vacated when Brian Flores left to coach the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Mayo would be an ideal candidate if the Texans, whose general manager in Nick Caserio is a longtime former Patriots front office boss, decide to embrace being the “Patriots South.”

Patriots’ LB coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans’ HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

The Texans finished the regular season 4-13, their second consecutive year of posting double-digit losses.