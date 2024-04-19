Report: Patriots agree to renegotiated deal with OT Calvin Anderson

The New England Patriots and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson agreed to a renegotiated contract on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Anderson’s deal will be reduced from $3.35 million in the process.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss projects Anderson to be in the mix for a swing tackle role, placing him fourth on the depth chart. This news comes after de facto general manager Eliot Wolf indicated Chukwuma Okorafor would be in line to be the team’s starting left tackle, if the season started today.

Anderson was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Patriots in March 2023. He appeared in five games last season with two starts, adding depth to the Patriots’ line in the process. He played for the Denver Broncos prior to his time in New England.

Calvin Anderson will vie for a swing tackle/No. 4 tackle role in his second year with the Patriots. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf said Thursday that free-agent signing Chukwuma Okorafor projects as the top LT at the moment. https://t.co/mxAIm7lv7C — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 18, 2024

The Patriots will have several decisions to make on the offensive side of the football, with the NFL draft quickly approaching. At the very least, this helps solidify the offensive line unit as a whole and brings back a player familiar with the organization.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire