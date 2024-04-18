If season started today, this would be Patriots starting left tackle

We may have gotten a preview of the New England Patriots starting left tackle position for the upcoming season.

When speaking with the media at a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, director of scouting Eliot Wolf indicated Chukwuma Okorafor would be the starting left tackle if the season started today.

Okorafor was signed by the Patriots on March 7 as a means to adding additional offensive line depth. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2018-2023, playing in 77 games with 59 starts.

He was released by the Steelers organization in February.

The Patriots could still acquire tackle depth with the NFL draft a week away. They have several holes to fill, and offensive tackle is definitely one of them.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf said if the season started today, the LT would be Chukwuma Okorafor. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 18, 2024

This could signal that Okorafor is in line for a big role with the organization next season. There is still some work to be done, but it would seem as if the organization at least has a plan for the position.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire