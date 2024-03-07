Report: Patriots agree to deal with ex-Steelers starting tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have already begun addressing one of their most important roster needs.

The Patriots have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on a new contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

Okorafor, whom the Steelers released on Feb. 20, made 59 starts over 77 games in six seasons for Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Western Michigan product started all 17 games for Pittsburgh in 2022 before appearing in 14 games last season, starting seven.

The Patriots entered the offseason with zero starting-caliber offensive tackles under contract; left tackle Trent Brown is expected to leave in free agency, while Mike Onwenu is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13. Even if New England brings back Onwenu, the team needs more help up front, Okorafor represents a much-needed reinforcement at the position.