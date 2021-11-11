Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to term with Rams

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Thursday afternoon.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

As the news broke, conflicting reports stated that Beckham was also still considering the Green Bay Packers, but he ultimately decided on signing with Los Angeles. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for one year.

The Rams then announced that the deal is official.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

The Cleveland Browns released Beckham last week after two-plus seasons that saw Beckham fail to reach the production that made him a three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants amid reported chemistry issues with quarterback Baker Mayfield. He cleared waivers on Tuesday and entered free agency, where he reportedly had multiple suitors.

Beckham reportedly intended to sign with a contender. He joins a 7-2 Rams team that trails the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals by one game for the best record in the NFL.