Report: Nets expected to hire Jordi Fernandez as head coach

The Brooklyn Nets have been without a permanent head coach since Jacque Vaughn was fired during the All-Star break with a 21-33 record. After two months of the team being led by interim head coach Kevin Ollie, Brooklyn has found its coach to lead the team next season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday that the Nets are expected to hire Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez as their head coach, per his sources. This is not too surprising given that Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported in recent weeks that Fernandez was expected to be one of the candidates for the job.

More to the point, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Fernandez was among the finalists for Brooklyn’s head coach position, along with former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young. In somewhat of an upset, Fernandez wins the job amongst a pool of impressive candidates.

Fernandez, 41, has been coaching since 2006 as he has had stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Canton Charge of the G League, Denver Nuggets, and the head coach of the Canadian men’s basketball team. The Kings are the ninth seed in the Western Conference and will be hosting the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday so Fernandez could be done as a member of Sacramento’s coaching staff soon.

