Report: Nets ‘don’t trust’ guard Kyrie Irving

Earlier this week the Los Angeles Lakers made two of their future first-round picks available for a trade to acquire seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, however now there are reports that the Brooklyn Nets have lost faith in their ballhandling guard.

ESPN basketball insider Nick Friedell spoke on the two parties and where they stand before the beginning of the season.

“He’s gotta play, he’s gotta be a part of that team every day,” Friedell said. “And he’s got to play at the level that everybody in the league knows he’s capable of. But he hasn’t shown it in the last couple of years. So, is it possible to regain that trust? Absolutely. Kyrie is an incredibly talented player. One of the best guards we’ve seen in this era. Having said that, the team and organization, they don’t trust him, and that trust has eroded over time.”

This comes days after a report that Brooklyn would only part with the guard for win-now talent.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire