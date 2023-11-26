Report: New Michigan State football HC Jonathan Smith bringing Oregon State TE coach to MSU

It will take a little getting used to still, but Jonathan Smith is your new head coach of Michigan State football. First order of business? Getting his staff together, and it seems like he is prioritizing his top coaches from Oregon State, which makes a lot of sense.

Oregon State had a few assistant coaches who were very well respected around the country. Smith already got his first big win there, bringing in offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, and now he is reported by Justin Thind of 247Sports to be bringing tight ends coach Brian Wozniak with him as well.

Wozniak, who played four years at Wisconsin, has already helped develop Luke Musgrave into a second round NFL draft pick, and is another big pull for Smith from his last stop.

The next big piece will be luring Trent Bray to East Lansing. Bray was the defensive coordinator at Oregon State under Smith, and currently in consideration for the head coaching job there.

