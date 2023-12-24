Report: Michigan offers Jim Harbaugh a contract with no-NFL clause for 2024

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are currently playing a game of Let's Make A Deal!, and Harbaugh possibly is waiting to see what's lurking behind Door No. 2.

As explained by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Michigan has offered Harbaugh a contract that pays out $125 million over 10 years. With one catch. He can’t pursue or take an NFL job for the 2024 season.

Harbaugh, whose current contract runs through 2026, has been offered a "far shorter" agreement that pays $11 million per year. It's not specified whether that deal has a no-NFL clause for 2024.

Although the coaching carousel won't begin to spin for two more weeks, Harbaugh surely has gotten back-channel feelers from teams that don't yet have a vacancy, but that will. It's possible that he has also heard from one or more teams that do (Chargers, Raiders, Panthers).

The smart play for Harbaugh, who coached the 49ers from 2011 through 2014, would be to subtly explore his NFL options before committing to a deal that keeps him out of the NFL for 2024. If he's not going anyway, why not promise to not go?

Harbaugh as been interviewed for NFL jobs in each of the past two offseasons. In 2022, he traveled to Minnesota to interview for the Vikings' job. Last year, Broncos owner Greg Penner went to Michigan to interview Harbaugh.

Last year, Harbaugh wanted (we were told) the Chargers job. The Chargers job did not become vacant. This year, it is. And it would make plenty of sense for the Chargers and Harbaugh to get together.