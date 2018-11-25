Report: Markelle Fultz no longer in 76ers' long-term plans

The Philadelphia 76ers might be looking to move on from Markelle Fultz. The first-overall pick is reportedly no longer in the team’s long-term plans, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

While the 76ers have supported Fultz publicly, the team may have already moved on privately, according to Pompey.

Some sources have said that, despite the team’s statements, Fultz is no longer in the Sixers’ long-term plans. And they are no longer using his shoulder as an excuse for his performances.

Fultz has struggled mightily since being drafted by the club. He played in just 14 games as a rookie after a shoulder injury hampered his ability to shoot. Over that time, video of Fultz shooting with an exaggerated hitch emerged.

During the offseason, Fultz’s shooting coach Drew Hanlen said Fultz had been dealing with the yips. Fultz was able to return this season, but things still haven’t improved. On Wednesday, Fultz’s agent told the 76ers Fultz would not play in another game with the team until his shoulder was re-evaluated by a specialist. A report by The Athletic suggested Fultz wanted a new start with another team.

As Pompey suggests, trading Fultz could be difficult. Fultz’s shooting woes have lowered his value significantly. The team would have to hope another club still believes it can get Fultz to rediscover his upside.

In 19 games, Fultz has averaged 8.2 points and 3.1 assists with the team. Despite Fultz’s struggles, the 76ers have gotten off to a strong start. The team is 13-8 in its first 21 games.

