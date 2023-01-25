Report: LSU overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million among other inconsistencies, audit reveals

LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million this year, an audit released this week by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office revealed.

The inconsistency stemmed from the university delivering supplemental payments to both Kelly’s LLC and the coach directly. The university has adjusted Kelly’s future pay schedule in order to recuperate those losses by the end of the 2023 fiscal year, according to the story from the Baton Rouge Business Report.

Kelly’s payments weren’t the only inconsistencies the audit revealed. There were other misclassifications, such as severance payments improperly marked as salaries, benefits and bonuses. The university also omitted a nine-figure portion of debt in its NCAA Financial Report.

The school also misclassified nearly $6.7 million in severance payments as coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses on its Statement of Revenues and Expenses and omitted nearly $140 million in debt on its NCAA Financial Report.

As a whole, LSU’s athletic department made a profit in 2022 after it lost $10 million in 2021. The profit for the football program, specifically, increased by 19%.

