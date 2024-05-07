Report: Lions re-sign safety suspended for violating NFL’s gambling policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After serving a one-year suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy, the Detroit Lions have re-signed safety C.J. Moore to a new contract.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced the 1-year deal Tuesday afternoon on social media.

Moore signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He made his NFL debut that September and played 56 games over four seasons with Detroit.

However, his career took a turn in April of 2023 after four Lions, including Jameson Williams, were suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Williams and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games, but Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus were suspended for a full season for betting on NFL games. The team released both players following the league’s announcement.

“These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organization’s values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately,” Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes stated last year.

Moore is expected to provide depth in the secondary and was a key special teams contributor in past seasons.

