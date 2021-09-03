Report: LaMarcus Aldridge has the Chicago Bulls on his radar

Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge may have his eyes on the Windy City.

Aldridge, who abruptly retired last season due to an irregular heartbeat, has now been medically cleared to continue playing, reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Per Charania, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to sign Aldridge, who he played for last season before retiring.

But, with the recent signing of veteran forward Paul Millsap to Brooklyn, Aldridge may opt to look elsewhere, including to the team who drafted him.

Reported by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago on the ‘Bulls Talk Podcast’, the Chicago Bulls are on Aldridge’s radar.

“I have heard and also reported that the Bulls have been on Aldridge’s radar as well.”

