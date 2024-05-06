Report: Klay, Magic have ‘mutual interest' in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

If Klay Thompson does not return to the Warriors for the 2024-25 NBA season, there appears to be another team who has interest in signing the unrestricted free agent this summer.

NBC Sports NBA contributor Marc Stein reported in February that the Orlando Magic were viewed as a potential destination for Thompson in free agency, and the interest appears to be mutual, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back."

"The Magic can open up an excess of sixty million dollars in cap space this off season...One name to keep an eye on, Klay Thompson, I'm told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson."@ShamsCharania on the Magic's future plans.



"The Magic can open up an excess of $60 million in cap space this offseason, so they're going to be players," Charania said. "When you think about free agency and other moves that can be made, you look at scoring ... you look at the point guard position and also shooting and scoring on the wing, and one name to keep on, Klay Thompson. I'm told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson.

"Thompson, along with several other vets around the league are looking at the Magic as a situation where you plug in a guy like Klay Thompson, you plug in another player, whether it be at the point guard position, shooting guard position, this team can make a jump around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner."

The Warriors have made it clear they want to re-sign Thompson this offseason, and while the five-time All-Star likely will return, it's safe to assume he will weigh all his options after an up-and-down season with Golden State in which he found himself in a new role off the bench for the Warriors.

However, If the 34-year-old does want to remain a starter, perhaps he's best suited for a veteran role with an up-and-coming Magic team.

