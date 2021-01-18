Report: Josh McDaniels’ interview with Eagles took the duration of Sunday

Only two head-coaching gigs remain in the NFL — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans.

Two of the final five candidates for the Eagles’ position are New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Todd Bowles, Joe Brady and Duce Staley are the other three candidates with hopes to land the job.

This could be a huge opportunity for Mayo, as it would begin an entirely new chapter for him. McDaniels seems to going down the coaching carousel every offseason, but he always remains in New England. According to NBC Sports Philly’s John Clark, McDaniels’ interview went from mid-morning on Sunday into the evening, past 9 p.m. ET.

McDaniels would be going into the job with the project of reviving Carson Wentz, which will be a difficult task. The promising first-round pick had his ups and downs over his five seasons, but the 2020 year was abysmal.

If McDaniels doesn’t end up in Philadelphia, he’ll likely remain in New England — he reportedly isn’t a candidate for the Texans’ position.