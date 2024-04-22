Report: Jets trading QB Zach Wilson to Broncos

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets reacts in the first half during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are trading quarterback Zach Wilson and a 7th round draft pick to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Per the report, the Jets will receive 6th round pick in return, and they will pay part of his $5.5 million salary next season.