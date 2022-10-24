Report: Jets trading for Jaguars RB James Robinson after Breece Hall injury

The New York Jets are not standing pat after losing Breece Hall to injury.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they've reached a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire running back James Robinson. Per the report, the Jaguars will receive in return a conditional 6th-round pick that can become a 5th-round selection.

Robinson, 24, was Jacksonville's starting running back the previous two seasons after joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He remained a regular part of the Jaguars offense this season, but ceded carries to 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne. Etienne missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, but has thrived in 2022 while playing alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence, his college teammate at Clemson.

Through seven games, Etienne's tallied 415 yards and a touchdown on 6.1 yards per carry in addition to 14 catches for 151 yards. He's now in line for a featured role in Jacksonville's backfield.

James Robinson is now a New York Jet. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Robinson joins the Jets hours after they confirmed that Hall would miss the rest of the season with an ACL tear suffered in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos. The injury cuts short a promising rookie campaign that saw Hall lead the Jets backfield with 463 yards and four touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry. He also tallied 19 catches for 218 yards and a touchdown as the focal point of the Jets offense amid a surprising 5-2 start.

Robinson does't replicate Hall's explosiveness, but offers the Jets stability at the position alongside incumbent running back Michael Carter, who shared the backfield with Hall. The trade signifies New York's intent to maximize the success of its hot start amid an 11-season playoff drought.

Robinson tallied 340 yards and three touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carries and nine catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville this season.