Report: Jets, free-agent OLB Jadeveon Clowney have ‘remained in constant contact’

The New York Jets may be primed to swoop in on another Carolina Panthers free-agent target.

According to Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Jets and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney have “remained in constant contact” following their meeting from this past week. Schultz also notes that while New York is “highly motivated” to sign the three-time Pro Bowler, the Panthers and Baltimore Ravens have maintained interest in deals of their own.

Clowney visited the Panthers back on March 14. The 31-year-old Rock Hill, S.C. native is coming off a productive 2023 campaign in Baltimore, where he posted 9.5 sacks and a career-high 71 pressures.

Since his visit, Carolina has signed fellow free-agent pass rushers D.J. Wonnum and K’Lavon Chaisson. They also expressed interest in former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, who was ultimately scooped up by the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

In addition to Clowney, the Jets were in pursuit of wide receiver Mike Williams—who the Panthers met with as well. That pursuit proved to be a successful one, as Williams agreed to a one-year contract with New York.

