Report: Jarrett Stidham 'has been a catalyst' for throwing sessions with Patriots teammates

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham picked up at least one important thing from Tom Brady. Stidham has reportedly “been a catalyst” for throwing sessions with his teammates, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Stidham, 23, is looking to take over as the team’s starter after Brady left to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Putting together throwing sessions — which include Julian Edelman, Brian Hoyer and other teammates — reflects well on Stidham’s leadership, according to Reiss.

The 42-year-old Brady made headlines in May for doing the exact same thing with his new teammates. Brady got together with a number of Bucs, including Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard for a throwing session at a school in Tampa.

While Brady needs as many reps as he can get with his new teammates, the offseason throwing sessions are more important for Stidham. The Patriots clearly liked enough about Stidham when they picked him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, but he hasn’t put much on tape since that time. The Patriots might feel good about their internal evaluation of Stidham, but the team can’t be fully sure Stidham will produce while getting meaningful snaps. With players unable to partake in official offseason workouts due to the coronavirus, Stidham needs to create ways to interact with his receivers.

Stidham might get more consistent time with his teammates fairly soon. The NFL gave the green light to teams to open their facilities Friday. Players are not allowed yet, but that could change if this first step goes well.

At that point, Stidham will have to prove his offseason throwing sessions have paid off. And that he’s capable of beating out Hoyer for the starting job.

More from Yahoo Sports: