Report: Hunter Henry lands new three-year deal with Patriots

The New England Patriots have at least one tight end under contract entering 2024 free agency.

Hunter Henry has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Patriots with $27 million in base salary and a maximum value of $30 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

Henry arguably was set to be the top tight end on the free agent market next week after Dalton Schultz re-signed with the Houston Texans. But the Patriots have locked up the 29-year-old before he hit unrestricted free agency, giving them at least some stability at tight end with Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown also set to hit free agency.

Henry has racked up 133 catches for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons in New England as one of the more reliable pass-catchers in a depleted Patriots offense. While his 419 receiving yards last season were a career low, Henry only has missed three games since the start of the 2020 season and could see an uptick in production if New England brings in a new quarterback and bolsters its skill positions.

Considering Henry is the only tight end under contract, the Patriots likely will look to add at the position via free agency and/or the 2024 NFL Draft.