Report: Hornets, Pistons have shown interest in Ayo Dosunmu

The Chicago Bulls currently sit as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference, holding a 22-26 record.

With the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, you have to question if the underwhelming Bulls will decide to hit the reset button.

Reported by Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons have shown interest in Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Now, Dosunmu isn’t one of the players that has been universally talked about as potential trade candidates for the Bulls as he’s only in his second season, but that doesn’t mean the phone calls won’t come in.

If Chicago were to begin a rebuild, the trade prospects would look more like DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond and even Alex Caruso, who is coveted across the league.

For Dosunmu, it seems the Bulls would have to be somewhat blown away by an offer to let go of their sophomore point guard, who has started 38 of 46 games in the absence of Lonzo Ball, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

