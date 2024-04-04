Report: Hornets get permission to interview Celtics assistant Charles Lee originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Charles Lee is one of the best assistant coaches in the NBA, making him a great candidate for teams that have, or will have, a head coach opening in the coming weeks and months.

The Boston Celtics assistant is among the candidates the Charlotte Hornets have gained permission to interview for their head coach job, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

ESPN Sources: The Hornets have secured permission to interview several assistants for franchise’s head coaching opening: Denver’s David Adelman, Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Boston’s Charles Lee and Phoenix’s Kevin Young. More candidates are expected to be interviewed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2024

Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that current Hornets head coach Steve Clifford is stepping down as head coach after the season and expected to move into a front office role.

Charlotte owns the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 18-58 and have failed to make the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

The franchise does have a couple good young players in point guard LaMelo Ball and rookie forward Brandon Miller, and it could secure another top-five pick this year depending on the results of the draft lottery.

Lee joined the Celtics staff under head coach Joe Mazzulla last summer. He previously was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2018 through 2023. He is currently Mazzulla's top assistant.