Report: Giants ‘entertaining' trading young pitchers for defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants have a slew of young pitching in their system, which many consider to be one of the organization's strengths.

But with other areas that need improvement, San Francisco could be looking to deal one of those youthful arms in the near future.

The Giants are "entertaining" that idea, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported in his Friday column, and have been even if they don't land a starting-caliber pitcher in MLB free agency or trade. While the future is promising on the Oracle Park mound, San Francisco is aiming to improve defensively by getting younger and more athletic -- and that's where a trade could come in.

"A failure to add a veteran starter might make the Giants more hesitant to part with pitching," Rosenthal wrote. "The team, however, needs to add young, athletic position players who can defend. Dangling young arms might be the best way to get it done."

While lefty Kyle Harrison, who made his MLB debut this season, certainly is a non-starter, the Giants have a talented crop of other pitchers who Rosenthal lists as possibilities including Carson Whisenhunt and Mason Black, or two others who made their debuts last season in Tristan Beck and Keaton Winn.

The decision could depend on who the Giants sign to join Logan Webb atop their rotation, if anyone. They reportedly have a contract offer on the table for Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is one of the highest-coveted pitchers on the free-agent market along with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Whether or not the Giants do turn to the trade market to improve their defense remains to be seen, but if they are in fact willing to listen on offers for their young pitchers, that's certain to catch the attention of teams throughout the league.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast