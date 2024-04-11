Report: Free agent CB Levi Wallace to visit Broncos

The Denver Broncos are bringing in cornerback Levi Wallace for a free agent visit on Friday, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Wallace (6-0, 179 pounds) entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after winning two national championships at Alabama. He began his pro career with the Buffalo Bills, earning seven starts in his rookie season.

Wallace, 28, started the next three seasons in Buffalo before hitting free agency in 2022 and signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in 31 games for the Steelers over the last two years with 18 starts.

Wallace has 305 tackles, 54 pass breakups, 12 interceptions and one fumble recovery in 83 career games (70 starts). If signed, he would instantly improve the Broncos’ cornerback depth chart.

Pat Surtain is one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks and Ja’Quan McMillian is a promising slot defensive back, but unless Riley Moss takes a big step forward in Year 2, Denver will need another starting-caliber CB in 2024.

If the Broncos sign Wallace, it would also give the team more flexibility in the NFL draft. After quarterback, CB is one of the team’s biggest needs. Wallace could change that.

